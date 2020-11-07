Philip John Connor, age 71, of Becket, MA, formerly of Montague, MI, Menasha, WI, Minneapolis, MN and Melbourne, Australia, died peacefully following his battle with brain cancer on October 28, 2020.



Preceded in death by his parents, Cyril and Isma Connor of Melbourne. Survived by his wife, Mary Jo Erickson Connor, his children, Andrew Connor and his wife, Katelin, Sarah Davekos and her husband Pete, Sam Connor, and grandchildren Owen and Pearl Connor, brother Tony Connor and his wife, Eileen of Brisbane, Australia, and sisters-in-law Barbara Erickson Sticco and Susan Erickson Dobbelstein and her husband Dennis. He is also survived by nieces and nephews here and in Australia.



Phil began his career as a physical education teacher at Geelong College in Geelong, Australia. He came to the USA in 1979 as an International Camp Counselor at YMCA Camp Warren in northern Minnesota. He completed a Masters Degree in Outdoor and Environmental Education at the University of Calgary and returned to Camp Warren as the first year-round program director. He was then named Executive Director in 1983. In 2019 he retired after a 40-year career with the YMCA, the last 15 years as the CEO of Becket Chimney Corners YMCA in Becket, MA. He was honored with the NE YMCA Camp Conference Legend in Camping Award in 2020.



Philip was a family man and fueled by his passion to help kids to be their best through camping programs; an avid soccer fan, coach and referee.



Services to be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Philip J. Connor Campership Fund at BCCYMCA, 748 Hamilton Road, Becket, MA 01223.



