|
|
Philip Kaminstein, age 91, of 5 Baver Dr., formerly of Harryel St. Pittsfield, died early Friday morning at Wingate at Melbourne Place. Born in the Bronx, NY, June 10, 1928, he was the son of the late Sam and Sarah Lisitz Kaminstein. Educated in the local schools in Kiamesha Lake N.Y., he was awarded both his baccalaureate degree and his Master in Sociology from New York University. Continuing his education, Phil did graduate work at Duke University.
Phil came to the Berkshires in 1962 and served as the director of staff training at Berkshire Farm for Boys. He held that position for many years prior to his appointment as the director of Archives. He retired in 2012 after 50 years of service to Berkshire Farm.
A member of Temple Anshe Amunim, Phil served as a President of the Temple and was a member of many of the Temple's various committees. Chairman of the Friends of the Athenaeum, he also served as both the President and a member of many standing committees for the Jewish Federation over the years. Phil co-produce the nationally recognized radio program "Listen to Their Voices" which won an American Legion award. The program first aired on WBRK.
Based on his professional training and skills, Phil developed many audio tapes of his interviews with troubled youth as well as a series of training tapes for Child Care workers. He most enjoyed teaching classes at the Community Hebrew High School. He was always very pleased when former students greeted him and remembered how much they enjoyed these classes.
He and his wife of 54 years, the former Rhoda S. Silverstein, were married January 7, 1965.
In addition to his wife, Phil is survived by his son, Daniel J. Kaminstein and his wife, Wendy, of Allentown, NJ, and their two children, Stephanie A. Kaminstein and Matthew Kaminstein, both of NJ, his sister, Carole Paskow of Del Ray Beach, Fl and 2 nephews.
Funeral services will be held this Monday, Sept. 16th at 10:30AM at Temple Anshe Amunim with Rabbi Liz P.G. Hirsch, officiating. Burial will follow in the Temple Anshe Amunim Section (original section) in the Pittsfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the Prayer Book Fund at Temple Anshe Amunim or the Jewish Federation in care of the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME, which has been entrusted with his care.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 14, 2019