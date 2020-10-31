A Bronx native, born in 1961, Phil came of age in the wild and wooly years of the NYC music scene, Yankee baseball and Studio 54. His first words were rock n roll.



In his Irish Catholic home and neighborhood, he attended Lehman High School and Lehman College in the Bronx. Phil enjoyed a big family and a big social life.



After marrying his high school sweetheart, Great Barrington became home. His daughter, Meryl, remained the apple of her father's eye all his life. The birth last year of his granddaughter, Blake, thrilled Phil. He loved being a Grandpa.



Phil worked at the National Music Foundation, help found Zen New Media, and when working at Construct, Inc., he was awarded a Governors Citation for an employment program he developed. More recently at Fairview Hospital, he assisted many area residents with their access to health insurance issues. Phil was excited to be part of community radio station WBCR-97.7F's relaunch. He gave it his all.



His untimely death at age 59 occurred at home on 10/24/20.



Phil is remembered by his friends and family for his great, generous heart, his compassion and commitment to social equality and his love of music. He always found time for his nieces and nephews and to lend a hand. He will surely be missed by his loved ones and his community.



For Zoom memorial info, contact his sister at eamctigue51@gmail.com



