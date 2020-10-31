1/1
Philip McTigue
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Bronx native, born in 1961, Phil came of age in the wild and wooly years of the NYC music scene, Yankee baseball and Studio 54. His first words were rock n roll.

In his Irish Catholic home and neighborhood, he attended Lehman High School and Lehman College in the Bronx. Phil enjoyed a big family and a big social life.

After marrying his high school sweetheart, Great Barrington became home. His daughter, Meryl, remained the apple of her father's eye all his life. The birth last year of his granddaughter, Blake, thrilled Phil. He loved being a Grandpa.

Phil worked at the National Music Foundation, help found Zen New Media, and when working at Construct, Inc., he was awarded a Governors Citation for an employment program he developed. More recently at Fairview Hospital, he assisted many area residents with their access to health insurance issues. Phil was excited to be part of community radio station WBCR-97.7F's relaunch. He gave it his all.

His untimely death at age 59 occurred at home on 10/24/20.

Phil is remembered by his friends and family for his great, generous heart, his compassion and commitment to social equality and his love of music. He always found time for his nieces and nephews and to lend a hand. He will surely be missed by his loved ones and his community.

For Zoom memorial info, contact his sister at eamctigue51@gmail.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved