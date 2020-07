Or Copy this URL to Share

Celebration of life for Philip P Bailly, 77 of Housatonic Ma who passed away March 24, 2020 will be at St Bridget's Cemetery, Housatonic at noon on August 1, 2020 with a gathering to follow at the Adams Butz VFW.



