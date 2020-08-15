Former Housatonic resident, Philip T. Barnum, passed from this earthly life on August 6, 2020 in Bowling Green KY. P.T.'s faith and love of Jesus Christ overflowed into every area of his life. He had served as a United Methodist Pastor for 41 years throughout the KY and Louisville conferences. He was a graduate of Searles HS in 1963. P.T. furthered his education at Sue Bennett and Union Colleges in KY and earned his Masters of Divinity at Emory University in Atlanta, GA.
He is survived by his mother, Mildred Barnum (103), of Great Barrington and his brother, Bruce, of Lee, MA. Philip is also survived by his wife of 51 years, Peggy, of Bowling Green, KY and two sons: Stephen (Denise) and their four children (Berkley, Ember, Arlee, and Otto ) of Nashville, TN; and Michael (Reagan) and their seven children (Helen, Harper, Halle, Henry, Holly, Holt, and Harrison) of Woodburn, KY. His father, Bethuel Barnum, preceded him in death.
He was an active member in the Housatonic UMC, Boy Scout Troop 23, and an avid trout fisherman. The biggest catch of his life (next to his wife) was a 52 lb 4 oz. king salmon caught on the Talkeetna River in Alaska. He was well known for his boisterous laugh, overflowing generosity, and genuine compassion for everyone he met. As a faithful newspaper carrier on North Plain Rd., he was so proud of the world's oldest newsboy statue located in Great Barrington.
Although Kentucky was his home, he was a proud New Englander at heart and was an avid supporter of the Patriots, Red Sox, and Celtics.
A celebration of his life was held at St. James UMC in Bowling Green, KY on August 10th. Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or your favorite church mission.