Philippe G. Kirsimagi passed away peacefully at Berkshire Medical Center on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Philippe was born in 1966 to Juri and Therese Kirsimagi and was raised in Pelham, NY. He received a Bachelor's degree in Biology at Fordham University, and later earned a cytology certificate at Albany Medical Center. Philippe worked for 23 years as a cytotechnologist at both Albany Medical Center and Berkshire Medical Center.
Philippe was a kind, faith-filled man who took pride in his work and family. He enjoyed fishing in the Catskill Mountains and the Montauk surf as well as daily walks with his dogs and swimming locally.
Philippe is survived by his wife Heather, his son, David, and three daughters, Mary, Theresa, and Carol, as well as his mother Therese, brothers, Joseph and Christopher and sister Anne.
He was a peaceful presence in the lives of everyone he held dear and will be greatly missed.
Funeral Notice:
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Food for the Poor or the American Cancer Society in his memory.
