It saddens me terribly to say that my husband and best friend, Phillip Abraham passed away at Berkshire Medical Center on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was 78. I am so grateful for the 47 wonderful and eventful years we shared.
There are no calling hours. Burial will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date. For a full obituary, please go to www.DERYFUNERALHOME.com
Special thanks to the wonderful Lanesborough Ambulance attendants who transported Phil several times this past summer. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory in care of the Lanesborough Fire Department, 180 South Main Street, Lanesborough, MA 01237.
Thank you for all the support, prayers and words of encouragement we received during this past summer. SEMPER FI From Phil's loving wife, Debbie.