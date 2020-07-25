1/1
Phillip Ian Sellers
1948 - 2020
Mr. Phillip Ian Sellers, 71, of North Adams, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Berkshire medical Center in North Adams.

He was born in East Cleveland, Ohio on September 21, 1948, a son of Audrey (Hathaway) Sellers and the late Harvey Sellers. He attended schools in Ohio and graduated from the Eastlake North High School. He then went on to earn his Bachelors in Fine Arts from the Kansas City Art Institute, majoring in painting and pottery.

Phil was a passionate artist, loving husband, father and grandfather. Phil and his wife Gail ran River Hill Pottery for over 42 years. They sold their beautiful woven clay baskets all over the US. His favorite art projects were often collaborations with his grandchildren.

Phil was well known within North Adams for his active community roles. He was involved with North Adams Open Studios and founded Art About Town which, coordinated colorful crosswalk paintings. He served as director of the Berkshire Mountains Faerie Festival, and was one of the founders of the Adams Arts Advisory Board.

He was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams.

Besides his mother Audrey, 91, he is survived by his wife of 50 years, the former Gail A. Kolis, whom he married on November 26, 1970; His two sons, Jason Ian Sellers and his wife Nissa Kubly of Phoenix, AZ and Nathan Adam Sellers and his wife Julia of University Heights, OH; six grandchildren, Voss, Ravenna, James, Bradley, Nathan and Daniel; two brothers, Brian Sellers of Stow, OH and Paul Sellers and his wife Jamie of Wendell, NC; He leaves sisters-in-law Ellen Clarkson of Massachusetts, Lynn Herlihy and her husband Jim of Pennsylvania, a brother-in-law William Kolis and his wife Donna of Ohio, his mother-in-law Mary Jane Kolis of Adams and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father Harvey, father-in-law William Kolis, and brother-in-law David Clarkson.

Due to current restrictions, there are no calling hours and a live memorial service will be held online July 27th, 2020 at 10 A.M.. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be directed towards an art charity or scholarship in Phil's name. Details for the live memorial service and donations will be provided on the below noted funeral home site.

The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements.

To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Paciorek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

July 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
John and Elaine Daniels
Friend
