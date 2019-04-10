|
Phoebe Mary Sawtelle, age 81, of Warrensburg, formerly of Windsor, MA, passed away Saturday morning, April 6, 2019 at her home.
She was born June 10, 1937 in Berlin, NY, the daughter of Emily Houston and George A. Bradley, Jr. She attended schools in Berlin and Canaan, NY and Dalton, MA.
On November 14, 1953, she and Roy D. Sawtelle, Sr. were united in marriage in New Lebanon, NY.
Phoebe enjoyed playing bingo, fishing, bowling, and NASCAR races. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
She leaves four daughters, Karen (Steve) Wood, Holly (Allan) Pendergrass, Mary (Raymond) Wood, and Helen (Richard) Sedgwick; four sons, David (Sue) Sawtelle, Randy (Joann) Sawtelle, Jeff (Christine) Sawtelle, and Larry (Donna) Sawtelle. She also leaves two sisters, two brothers, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Roy D. Sawtelle, Sr.; a daughter, Debra Sawtelle, two sons, Roy D. Sawtelle, Jr. and Robert J. Sawtelle, Sr.; her parents, Emily Houston and George A. Bradley, Jr.; a sister, and three brothers.
A celebration of life will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Murphy Lake Apartments in Warrensburg.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Crossroads Hospice and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019