Phyllis Audrey Chiera, 84, of Van Duesenville Road left this world on March 11, 2020 to be with her sister, Barbara Chamberlin, son Daniel and beloved husband of 50 years Henry J. Chiera.
A native and lifelong resident, Phyllis was born in Great Barrington on August 31, 1935, the daughter of Reginald and Pauline (Grygaytys) Carr. She grew up living next to an old farm and at the age of 8 years old she learned how to drive using a tractor. Her passion for driving led her to work for Massini Bus company driving kids with disabilities for many years. She had the greenest thumb in the Berkshires. She loved her flower garden. She gave away many cuttings over the years to family and friends. She loved watching and rooting for the UCONN women's basketball team. Phyllis will be missed.
She leaves behind her daughter Jennifer Chiera Fleming (Dan), Stephanie Chiera and many nieces and nephews as well as her beloved cat, Rascal.
We also would like to thank Hospice Care of the Berkshires and Fairview Commons for all the love the nurses and aides gave to our mom.
A service will be held at a later date.
Donations in memory of Phyllis may be made to The Berkshire Humane Society through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 8, 2020