01/30/1935 - 04/19/2020 Phyllis Ann Dodge, 85, in Williamstown, MA passed away into the presence of her Lord's welcoming hands of COVID-19 and underlying health conditions.
She was born in Lawton, ND the daughter of Raymond and Alma (Charon) Clover and lived as a child in Nampa, ID and as a teenager in Marsing, ID on the family dairy farm. She attended school in Nampa, ID and Marsing, ID where she graduated high school. In 1951 she married Norman W. Therrien and moved to Pittsfield, MA where she raised her four children while working at Johnny's Restaurant in Pittsfield, MA and at the Lenox House in Lenox, MA. After changing career moves, she ultimately became the smiling face who greeted many at the Pittsfield City Hall as the switchboard operator.
In 1979 she married William E. Dodge Sr. and they moved to a lake front home in Ashburnham, MA where she worked as a bank teller and caregiver to seniors, finally retiring from Home Health Care Services of Fitchburg, MA. She enjoyed her summer life there pontooning on the lake, attending to her flower gardens and cookouts with family and friends. In the winter months her time was spent snowmobiling with special friends, card playing and cabin camping. She and Bill moved to Ft Myers Beach, FL enjoying two years of life together at their beach front condo with long beach walks and beautiful sunsets. Here they were gifted with a multitude of new and wonderful friends. Phyllis continued to live at the condo home after Bill's passing for another 20 years enjoying countless hours playing mexican train, card games, hangout by the water and hosting dinner parties.
In the Fall of 2013, she moved back to MA where she could be closer to her children, residing in Adams, MA before moving to Williamstown Commons. And as the same as before, she was gifted with cherished friendships from the CBC congregation. Her time was spent enjoying special holiday meals with her children along with playing cards and mexican train with whoever would visit.
Anyone who knew Phyllis quickly saw her gentle and kind nature as she was always with a ready smile and comforting words. She lived life with the belief that others come first and anything she could do to be helpful to another person was worth doing. She was known to put others before herself, leave the past in the past, smile often and be a giver of unconditional love and compassion on others. Her heart was truly measured by the words once spoken "a heart is not measured by how much we love, but by how much we are loved by others.". It is easy to imagine God with open arms smiling as she entered His Kingdom.
Phyllis was predeceased by her husband William E. Dodge, Sr. of Fort Myers Beach, FL; her parents Raymond and Alma (Charon) Clover of Marsing, ID; a brother Robert Clover of Marsing, ID; her first husband Norman W. Therrien of Dalton, MA; a nephew Christopher Zacharias of Lynden, WA and her precious granddaughter Erika L. Jellison of North Adams, MA.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter Debra L. Clover, sons Mark W. Therrien and Scott R Therrien all of Adams, MA; her son and daughter-in-law Glenn R. and Robin R. Therrien of Clarksburg, MA. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law Sharon and Lee McConnel of Emmet, ID; brother Kenneth Clover of Marsing, ID; sister June Zacharias of Oak Harbor, WA; her stepson and wife William E. Dodge Jr. and Kathy Dodge of Shrewsbury, NJ; her step-daughter and husband Nancy and Mark Winiker of Hollister, MA; her step-daughter and husband Catherine and Patrick Miglas of Bakersfield, CA; and many nieces, nephews, grandnephews and step-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held at the Pittsfield Cemetery in Pittsfield, MA. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Community Bible Church of Williamstown 160 Bridges Rd, Williamstown, MA 01267 or to a in her name. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 22, 2020