Phyllis Ann Clark, 67 of Palm Harbor transitioned Friday, March 13, 2020. Sisters Joan Hughes of Palm Harbor, Shirley Sullivan of Westfield, Mass., Linda Richards of Dale City, Virginia, and brother Rodney Clark of Tyringham, Mass., survive her.
She also leaves many nieces and nephews as well as grand nieces and nephews.
Phyllis grew up in Lee, Massachusetts, attended Lee schools then extended her education at the University of Massachusetts where earned her master's degree in Social Services.
She was a legal guardian for over twenty years, which was her passion.
She will be laid to rest in Lee, Massachusetts at a time TBD.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 14, 2020