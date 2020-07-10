Phyllis Ann (Litano) Goddard, 72, died peacefully at her home in Reno, NV on Wednesday June 24th.



Born in Pittsfield, MA on September 9, 1947, the daughter of the late Ann L. Litano ( Crabtree) and Philip D. Litano. She attended St. Mary's Elementary School and graduated in 1965 from St. Joseph's High School in Pittsfield.



Phyllis worked at the North Adams Regional Hospital for over 40 years in the dietary department and later in the billing and admissions department until her retirement in 2012. She also worked as a much loved bartender and hostess.



Phyllis enjoyed quilting and made many quilts and table runners for her family and friends. She loved cheering loudly for her beloved New York Yankees and New York Giants and also was a fan of NASCAR.



Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Deborah M. Goddard of Wilmington, DE, her brother, Peter Litano, her nephew Michael Litano and fiance (Lane) of Reno, NV and many beloved cousins.



There will be no Funeral Services.



