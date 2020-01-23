|
|
Phyllis Deitch, 96, died on January 21, 2020 at the Commons in Williamstown, MA.
She was born on June 6, 1923 in Mount Vernon, New York, the daughter of Sylvia and Harry Cooper. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School with life long friends and went on to get a 2 year degree, becoming a dental hygienist. Phyllis married Saul Meisel, who died suddenly in a car accident, leaving her with 2 young children. Phyllis married Jesse Deitch 7 years later and they had a son together.
Phyllis loved to travel, taking amazing photographs wherever she went, and took pride in having some of them accepted into group shows in Greenwich Ct, where she was living at the time. She enjoyed playing bridge on a regular schedule and those games included some of her life long high school friends. She was devoted to her family and loved playing with and hugging her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Even at the end of her life, Phyllis was able to smile, giggle with family and care-givers, and her eyes reflected the love she had for the people around her.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter Donna Rempell and husband David of Williamstown; daughter Debora Manzi and husband Bob of Cape Neddick, Maine; son David Deitch and wife Michelle of Westport CT; four grandchildren - Joshua Rempell and wife Rachel of Philadelphia, PA; Benjamin Rempell and wife Danielle of Takoma Park, MD; Joshua and Jonathan Deitch of Westport CT. In addition, she leaves great-grandchilden Joseph, Zachary, James and Mackenzie Rempell.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Commons in Williamstown and before that the staff of Atria Kennebunk, Maine for their excellent care and support. We also want to thank HospiceCare in the Berkshires for their guidance and support.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 23, 2020