|
|
Phyllis H. (Sharkey) Kudlate, 93, a former resident of Taubert Ave. and a longtime resident of Hinsdale and Dalton, passed away at Maristhill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Waltham on Wednesday afternoon, April 10, 2019. Phyllis was born in Pittsfield on November 4, 1925. She was the daughter of Edward Sharkey and the former Jane Berne.
After attending the Henry W. Bishop, 3rd. Memorial School of Nursing, Phyllis worked as part of the US Cadet Nurse Corps aiding injured servicemen returning from WWII. She was a longtime registered nurse at Pittsfield General Hospital, formerly Saint Luke's Hospital. At the end of her nursing career, she worked as an assistant administrator at Dalton Convalescent Home and later as a benefits auditor for Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Phyllis was well known for her sarcastic wit, her sweet tooth and love of all things chocolate, and her string bean casserole. She knitted and crocheted. She spent most of her time with her husband, Bill, supporting veterans' affairs, specifically at the Marine Corps League in Pittsfield and the VFW in Dalton. A devout catholic, Phyllis was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Pittsfield.
Loving wife of late William (Bill) Kudlate for sixty eight years, Phyllis is survived by her daughters; Sharon Helstowski and Michelle Tirrell, sons; Wayne Kudlate and Christopher Kudlate, sons- in-law; Stephen Helstowski, Jr. and William Tirrell, daughter in law; Elaine (Salvucci) Kudlate; grandchildren; Teresa Perkins, Stephen Helstowski, Paul Helstowski, Tammy Bard, Jacqueline Adriani, Stephanie Younker, Mark Kudlate, and Michelle Kudlate and eleven great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was previously deceased by her parents; Edward Sharkey and the former Jane Berne, son; William Kudlate Jr, and sister; Evelyn Sharkey Hinckley.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME from 6-8 PM. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, April 17 at 9:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church, North Street, Pittsfield with the Rev. Michael A. Shershanovch, pastor, officiating. Following the Funeral Mass there will be a private burial for immediate family only at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Phyllis' honor may be made to: for breast cancer, in care of the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Maristhill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Waltham Crossings Senior Living for their wonderful care of Phyllis.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 14, 2019