Rev. Phyllis Lucille Ramsey Hostetter, 76, of Lanesborough, Mass., died September 25, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.



Born in Natural Bridge, VA on June 20, 1944 the daughter of Lloyd S. and Elmar Layton Ramsey. She was a graduate of Natural Bridge schools. At the age of 17, just before her 18th birthday she married her husband of 58 years, Garlet "Sam" Hostetter; they moved to Massachusetts and started a family. Together they raised 4 children.



Rev. Hostetter brought the Lord's words to the ears of many as the pastor of Berkshire Full Gospel Church for 35 years.



Rev. Hostetter enjoyed traveling with her friends and family throughout the years. Her favorite place to visit was Cape Cod. She loved collecting trinkets of all types but she favored Cardinals, Angels and Butterflies. One of her favorite past times was spending time with her family. She especially loved having her family over at Christmas time and cooking her famous lasagna.



Rev. Phyllis Hostetter was a woman full of love and everyone who knew her got to feel her love and how special of a woman she was. Despite battling illness for the past 24 years she remained one of the strongest and most graceful people around. She went into each day with an open heart and positive outlook.



The Rev. Hostetter leaves behind her husband Garlet "Sam" Hostetter, whom she married June 16,1962.



She is also survived by her children Pamela S. Bouchard of Pittsfield, Ritchie M. Hostetter and Timothy M. Hostetter of Washington, Ma.; her grandchildren Audrey Wojtkowski, Amanda Hostetter-Brown, Ritchie Hostetter, Coté Lynn Hostetter, Jessica Hostetter and Brielle Paris; as well as her five great grandchildren and favorite pooch Spencer.



She is predeceased by her son Michael D. Hostetter who died Sept. 18, 1993 and also by her sister Annie Reynolds, and two brothers Jewitt Ramsey and Rodger Ramsey.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Sturge-Weber Foundation or HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of Dery Funeral Home 54 Bradford St., Pittsfield, Ma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store