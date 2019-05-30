|
Phyllis Laura "Tootsie" Cardillo, of Lee, MA, formerly of Sandisfield, died on May 26, 2019 at Laurel Lake Nursing Home. She was 90.
Born in Great Barrington on October 7, 1928, Phyllis was one of four surviving siblings of the Dominick and Laura DeRienzo Cardillo family. The Cardillos were the largest known family in Berkshire County, with seventeen children, all of whom attended school in Sandisfield.
Phyllis's parents had acquired a still-working farm on Hubbard Road in Sandisfield in 1926. The purchase agreement included: "...4 cows, 2 calves, a horse and a harness, a wagon, a carriage, a buggy, between 15 and 20 chickens, 1 goose, 2 coal and kerosene stoves and all the hay in the barn."
They operated the farm, with the help of their sons and daughters, until 1948 when they moved to Stockbridge where they operated a dairy farm. Phyllis worked on the family farm and later at Rossi's Restaurant in Lee and cleaned houses for many residents in Stockbridge. Phyllis loved cooking, playing cards, building puzzles and enjoyed visiting with her nieces and nephews on a regular basis.
Phyllis leaves two brothers: Gerald Cardillo of Stockbridge and Frank Cardillo of Boylston, MA; one sister: Julia Drummond of Laguna Niguel, CA; and many nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was predeceased by eight brothers: Arlando, Vincent, Nicholas, Anthony, John, Richard, and Ernest "Chuck", Herman; three sisters, Marion Cardillo, Carmella Nardi, and Jenny Carilli, and a step-brother, Joseph Fraine.
A Graveside Service for Phyllis will be held June 6 at 10AM in St. Peter's Cemetery in Great Barrington.
Donations to her memory to the Hospice of Western and Central Massachusetts, c/o Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main Street, Lee MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 30, 2019