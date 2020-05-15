Phyllis M. Hoxie, 92, of Dalton, MA, passed away May 4, 2020 at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis.



Born in Pittsfield, MA on May 3, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Teofila Stachlek Mlynarczyk.



She was educated in Pittsfield schools and was a 1946 graduate of Pittsfield High School. She married William J. Hoxie on September 2, 1950 at Holy Family Church in Pittsfield.



Before starting her family, Phyllis worked as a payroll clerk for both General Electric in Pittsfield and for Army Post Headquarters in Alabama.



A communicant of St. Agnes Church, she was a swimming instructor for some time at Pittsfield schools and the Dalton CRA. She coached the Dalton CRA swim team for a number of years. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, going to Cape Cod with her family, visiting the beaches and dining in the restaurants.



Phyllis is survived by her husband of 69 years, William J. Hoxie of Dalton; three daughters: Jean Wasko and husband Lawrence of Plymouth and Eastham MA; Patricia A. Matulaitis and husband Mark of North Smithfield RI, and Eastham MA: and Mary H. Healy and husband James of Dennis, MA. Also, her two beloved grandchildren: Andrew and Christopher Matulaitis. She was predeceased by two brothers and four sisters. She has a number of nieces and nephews.



Mom was devoted to our family. She met my Dad when she was in High School. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year and they knew each other for 75 years. They were inseparable. They partnered in raising us, maintaining the home they built together and creating wonderful, lifelong, family memories for us. Mom was especially delighted with anything to do with her two grandsons.



Our Mom was selfless and had few needs. She preferred to be generous with others. She appreciated her blessings and was kind, thoughtful and compassionate. Her examples of faith, steady diligence and unconditional love will remain with us always.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private. DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.



