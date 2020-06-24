Phyllis M. Paul
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis M. (Lisi) Paul, 98, passed away on May 24, 2020 at Craneville Place in Dalton. Phyllis was born on August 14, 1922 in Rochester, NY, the daughter of Kenneth Oakes. She attended Pittsfield, MA schools.

Phyliss was married to Randolph Paul, who predeceased her. She is survived by children Donna (Bruce) Bruguglio, Paul Lisi, Sr., and Cindy Roots, as well as 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Phyllis loved playing bingo and enjoyed her cats and birds, but her favorite activity was spending time with her grandchildren.

The family extends their deepest appreciation and gratitude to the staff at Craneville Place for all their loving care for our mom. Special love and thanks to her special roommate.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Phyllis' name to your local Humane Society.

A graveside service was held earlier in June at Highland Cemetery in South Portland, Maine. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HOBBS FUNERAL HOME
230 COTTAGE RD
South Portland, ME 04106-3802
(207) 799-4472
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved