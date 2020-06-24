Phyllis M. (Lisi) Paul, 98, passed away on May 24, 2020 at Craneville Place in Dalton. Phyllis was born on August 14, 1922 in Rochester, NY, the daughter of Kenneth Oakes. She attended Pittsfield, MA schools.



Phyliss was married to Randolph Paul, who predeceased her. She is survived by children Donna (Bruce) Bruguglio, Paul Lisi, Sr., and Cindy Roots, as well as 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.



Phyllis loved playing bingo and enjoyed her cats and birds, but her favorite activity was spending time with her grandchildren.



The family extends their deepest appreciation and gratitude to the staff at Craneville Place for all their loving care for our mom. Special love and thanks to her special roommate.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Phyllis' name to your local Humane Society.



A graveside service was held earlier in June at Highland Cemetery in South Portland, Maine. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.



