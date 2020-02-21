|
Phyllis M. Watroba, 91, of Pittsfield, passed away February 17, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
She was born in Pittsfield on June 18, 1928, the daughter of the late Vincent E. and Blanche Robitaille Royall.
A 1946 graduate of St. Joseph High School, she went on to marry her beloved husband, the late, Walter Watroba on January 6, 1951.
Mrs. Watroba was employed for various companies over the years including, John Hancock Insurance Company, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, Union Federal Savings Bank and lastly at Com-Fed Savings Bank, from which she retired in 1987.
A communicant of the former St. Francis Church and St. Charles Church, she enjoyed being a volunteer for RSVP for many years during her retirement and also at Elder Services, and the Pittsfield Senior Center. Mrs. Watroba enjoyed bowling, going on trips to Ogunquit, Maine with her family, and going to family gatherings. She was an accomplished knitter and an avid reader and enjoyed doing ceramics. She loved being a grandmother and a great-grandmother and she was the best.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Boyd of Peru, MA, Thomas Watroba and wife Bonnie of Jensen Beach, FL, Robert Watroba and wife Lee of Becket, MA, and David Watroba of Jensen Beach, FL; her adoring grandchildren, Melissa Boyd (Andrea Mosely), Edward Boyd, Travis Watroba (Joy), Timothy Watroba (Megan), Sean Watroba, Valerie Watroba (Lance Hutchins), Jacob Watroba and Tyler Watroba; her great-grandchildren, Mya, Gage, Willow, Grady, and Levi. She also leaves her sisters, June Guilford of Daytona, FL and Vivian Ayers of Jacksonville, FL; and sister in-laws, Dorothy Watroba and Irene Watroba, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister, Merlyn Greenwood and son in-law, Mark Boyd.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held MONDAY, February 24, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo Church, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 8:30 am to 9:30 am at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to RSVP Meals Program in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 21, 2020