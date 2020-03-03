Home

Phyllis Mae Wylde


1934 - 2020
Phyllis Mae Wylde Obituary
Phyllis Mae (Jones) Wylde, 86, of Williamstown, MA died Sunday March 1, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

She was born on January 23, 1934 in North Adams, MA. a daughter of Clifford and Selma Louise (Dolle) Jones. Phyllis attended Drury High School and went on to work at Hoosac Savings Bank, and then moved to Bangor, Maine. She worked at Williams College in technical service for the Sawyer Library for 26 years.

Phyllis was the widow of Arthur Wylde who died in 2012. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of North Adams as well as a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. In her younger years she enjoyed playing piano, skiing and tennis.

Survivors include her two children, Pamela Sbrega, who she resided with, and David Wylde and his wife Nicole of North Adams ; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also leaves her brother Paul Jones of Alabama and nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A funeral to celebrate the life of Phyllis Wylde will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the First Baptist Church in North Adams. Calling hours will be from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM AT THE CHURCH. Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery, Williamstown. Donations may be made to the First Baptist Church or the in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPELS, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 3, 2020
