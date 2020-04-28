|
Mr. Pietro DiTomasso Sr., 91, of Pittsfield, MA died on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 8, 1928 in San Valentino in the Province of Pescara, Italy a son of the late Nicola and Rosa (DiTomasso) DiTomasso. He attended schools in Italy.
Mr. DiTomasso moved to the United States on May 8, 1956. He was first employed building homes with Ermino Barbalunga Sr. and then began working with Tierney Construction Company, retiring in 1991 after 27 years of employment. After retirement he did gardening for the Wells family in Lenox. He was known for being generous with his time and talents for many family and friends. His enjoyed gardening and wine making. He was a communicant if Mt. Carmel Church and later of St. Joseph's Church in Pittsfield.
Mr. DiTomasso married his wife Maria (Sciarra) DiTomasso on September 3, 1953. She died on August 29, 2017. He was also predeceased by a son Pietro DiTomasso Jr. who died on September 18, 2009 and four brothers and four sisters as well as a nephew, Paul Ricciarini. He is survived by several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Delfina DiTomasso and niece, Elaine Ricciarini of Pittsfield, close friends, Tony and Lella Danese, Frank Penna, Mary DiNicola, Adelia Pellegrini and his long time friend and neighbor, Deborah Gottung.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A private service for Pietro DiTomasso will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the St. Michael Archangel Mausoleum in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pittsfield, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made with checks payable to the Foodbank of Western MA in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 28, 2020