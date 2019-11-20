|
|
Priscilla Ann Hewins, 83, of Sheffield passed peacefully on November 18, 2019.
She was born on July 6, 1936 on the family farm in Sheffield, daughter of the late Walter D. Hewins Sr. and Ella M. (Humes) Hewins. She was a graduate of Mt. Everett High School class of 1954 where she member of the majorette drill team. She worked at Hutlzer Corp, Wash N Dry and Becton Dickinson in Canaan CT. She loved fishing, travelling, gardening, puzzles and spending time with her family.
She leaves her brother and sister-in-law Robert "Ike" and Marie Hewins, nieces and nephews; Sharon Hughes, Walter "Mike" Hewins, Theresa Licata, Tammy Blackwell, Timothy Hewins, Cheryl Hutton, Pamela O'Reilly, Cindy Evans, Thomas Hewins, Roxanne Pellegrini, Richard Pellegrini Jr, Robert Hewins Jr, Denise Cohn, Darlene Surprenant, and 24 great nieces & nephews, and 10 great-great nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her companion, Howard "Flagger" Allen, brothers; Walter D. Hewins Jr. and Arthur M.Hewins, sister Agnes Pellegrini, nephew David Hewins, niece Bonnie Cushman and great nephews and nieces: Christopher and Dustin Hewins, Mackenzie Hughes & Tara Blackwell.
The family will receive friends Saturday, November 23 from 9 to 11a.m. at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME, 33 South St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. A funeral service for Priscilla A. Hewins will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m. Birches-Roy Funeral Home with Rev. Jill Graham officiating. Burial will follow in Ashley Falls Sackett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Priscilla's memory may be made to Purradise (cat rescue & adoption) or Sheffield Volunteer Hose Co. in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 20, 2019