Priscilla L. Hall


1948 - 2020
Priscilla L. Hall Obituary
Priscilla Louise (Myers) Hall, 71 died Thursday February 27, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

She was born in North Adams, MA on September 26, 1948 daughter of Charles Henry Myers and Myrtle Avis (Pratt) Myers. She attended local schools.

Priscilla enjoyed crafts, puzzles, coloring and outings in the community. She loved everything about Elvis and was devoted to her cat, Ellie. She had been a resident of Berkshire County ARC since May 2017.

Survivors include her longtime friend, Rosemarie Daub and her friends and caregivers at BCARC. She also leaves three sisters- Ethel Tripodes, Linda Scrivens and Arlene Hurley and two brothers- David Myers and Charles Myers. She was predeceased by one sister and four brothers including Shirley Pratt, Calvin, James, Carl and Walter Myers.

FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral to celebrate the life of Priscilla Hall will be Wednesday March 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. A calling hour at the funeral home will be held Wednesday morning from 10-11 AM. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020
