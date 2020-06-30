Mrs. Priscilla (Stewart) Shepherd, 72, of New Ashford, died on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Craneville Place in Dalton. She was born in Adams on July 16, 1947, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Pearl (Chamberlain) Stewart. She attended schools in Adams and graduated from the former Adams Memorial High School. Mrs. Shepherd worked for many years as a personal care attendant doing private home care for Olston Health Care until she retired. She is survived by her husband Wayne Shepherd, whom she married on October 21, 1972; her son, Alan Shepherd and his wife Somwang of Pittsfield; her daughter Dawn Shepherd of North Granby, CT; her brother Robert Stewart of Severn, MD and by her five grandchildren, Brysan, Avery, Cayman, Paytan and Zavia. She was predeceased by her sister Sandra Konieczny. Funeral services and burial will be private for the family. There are no calling hours. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 30, 2020.