|
|
On February 19, 2019, Priscilla Packard Suriner passed peacefully at Berkshire Medical Hospital, in Pittsfield, MA. after 9 years of dialysis.
She was predeceased by her husband Wayne Albert Suriner to whom she was married for 63 years.
She leaves behind her three daughters; The Rev. Noreen Suriner, and Robin Savery, both of Middlefield and Denice Stevens and her husband Roy of Rock Hill, North Carolina. Denice's two daughters, Michelle died at 4 days and Denilu is married to Robert Cooke and lives in Austin, Tx. Her sons; Daniel Suriner and his wife Maureen, and daughters Erin and Lauren all live in Middlefield. Wayne married to Susan O'Brien who died 10 years ago and children; Wayne Robert, who died 30 years ago; Rebecca, married to Brian Hallock and daughters MacKenzie and Madison all live in Pittsfield; and son Todd of Twin Falls, Idaho. with children Gillian, Grace and Lukas.
Priscilla was the eldest of three daughters, Patricia Packard Davenport and Janet Packard Quinn, both predeceased Priscilla. She leaves one brother, Ralph Packard, of Lee, MA.
Priscilla dedicated her life to family, friends and her community of Middlefield. She worked as a home maker raising her children and several foster children; and for many years served as a caregiver, friend and companion to Helen Alderman.
Priscilla attended college at the University of MA; was a 66 year member of Middlefield Congregational Church; a 60 year grange member; 25 years as a 4-H leader and staffed the 4-H booth at the fair. Additionally, she and her husband founded and staffed the Fair's Historical Farm Museum. She served for many years with Ladies Aid and as the Racoon cooker for the traditional Chicken Pie Coon Supper. In her later years she was an avid quilter; was a founding member of the Council on Aging and was a current member of the COA board.
A service will be held on Friday, March 8th, at 2 p.m. at the Middlefield Congregational Church on what would have been Priscilla's 95th birthday. The Rev. Susan Borsella will officiate. Following the service, a reception will be held at the Middlefield Town Hall. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Middlefield Congregational Church or to the Middlefield Council on Aging.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 27, 2019