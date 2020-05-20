R. James Thatcher, MD, died peacefully at home on May 18, 2020. He was born on January 24, 1943 in East Hampton Connecticut to Ralph and Alice Thatcher. Dr. Thatcher graduated from Bucknell University and then earned his medical degree at Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
He was a practicing psychiatrist for many years before transitioning into managed healthcare. Prior to retirement, Dr. Thatcher was the Regional Medical Director of Massachusetts for Beacon Health Options, where he led the company's national strategy in response to the current opioid crisis.
In his own words, "my life is about doing things." And it's certainly a long list of 'things' - skiing, diving, windsurfing, biking, snorkeling, working in the yard, grilling on the deck, reading the comics, making espresso, cooking Rancho Gordo beans, and sharing tidbits of news he'd read or advice.
He will be remembered for his dry wit, impish smile, and consistent love. Dr. Thatcher is survived by his wife, Ruth Weber and daughter Helena Thatcher. In lieu of flowers, he asked that donations be made to hospice in appreciation for the at home care he received from his wife, daughter, and hospice nurse - Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home, 1 Arsenal Marketplace, Watertown, MA 02472. Please note "Donation" in the memo line on your check. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit, www.watermanboston.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 20, 2020.