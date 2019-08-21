|
|
Mrs. Rachel A. (Pero) Michalski, 94, formerly of Adams, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Pierson, Florida. Her daughter, Kathleen A. (Michalski) Raimer, 72, formerly of Adams, died Friday, July 19, 2019 in Deland, Florida.
Rachel was born in Adams on June 2, 1925, daughter of the late Roy and Helen (Pela) Pero, and attended Adams schools. She had worked at the former Berkshire Fine Spinning Co., Hunter Outdoor Products Corp and Sprague Electric Co. She was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II in Adams, and was a member of the Polish National Alliance and Maple Grove Civic Club. She moved to Florida three years ago.
Her husband, Chester S. Michalski, whom she married on Sept. 15, 1945, died on April 26, 2016.
She is survived by her son, Ronald Michalski of Pierson, FL; 2 grandchildren, Kelly Michalski and Jeffery Michalski and his wife, Joanna; 2 Great Grandchildren, Alexandra and Matrim; a sister, Shirley D'Agostino of Pittsfield; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Frederick Pero.
Kathleen was born in Adams on December 16, 1946, daughter of the late Chester and Rachel (Pero) Michalski, and attended Adams schools, graduating from the former Adams High School. Kathy worked at ALADCO in Adams for many years, until her retirement.
Her husband, Karl B. Raimer, whom she married on July 1, 1989, died on August 2, 1995.
She is survived by her brother, Ronald Michalski of Pierson, FL; a niece, Kelly Michalski; a nephew, Jeffery Michalski and his wife, Joanna; and great niece Alexandra and great nephew Matrim.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial for both Rachel and Kathy will be held on Tuesday, August 27th, at 11:00 AM in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, Aug. 27th, from 10:00 AM until the Mass in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. Relatives and friends are invited.
The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, Adams, is in charge of arrangements.
To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 21, 2019