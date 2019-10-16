|
Rachel A. (Canto) Rhodes, 87 of North Adams, MA died Tuesday October 15, 2019 at Williamstown Commons.
She was born in Hoboken, NJ on June 19, 1932 daughter of Richard and Mary (Cerbo) Canto. She attended schools in New Jersey and received her nursing degree at Christ Hospital of Nursing in Jersey City. She later completed courses at Berkshire Community College, Russell Sage and Fitchburg State College.
Rachel began her nursing career at Christ Hospital and then worked at Williamstown Medical Associates. She served as the first director of nursing at Sweetbrook Nursing Home and then was the Director of the Williamstown Visiting Nurses Association from 1973 to 1985. Rachel then worked at Northern Berkshire Counseling Center until 1990 and was last employed at North Adams Regional Hospital until her retirement in 1995. After her retirement she continued working as the manager of General Dynamics Medical Center in Pittsfield and as the Hancock School Nurse.
She was a member of the Second Congregational Church where she served as a Deacon and taught Sunday School. Rachel served the town of Hancock on its Council of Aging and Board of Health for many years.
She was the widow of Alden D. Rhodes who died on December 11, 1988. They were married on January 1, 1982. Survivors include one daughter- Deanna Babula and her husband, James of Martinez, GA; and three sons-Steven R. Botto and his wife, Stacia of Ridgewood, NJ; Wayne R. Botto and his wife, Yelli of Plantation, FL and Scott C. Botto and his wife, Jodie of Clarksburg. She also leaves nine grandchildren- Brandon Botto, Nicholas Botto, Ryan Babula, Megan Babula, Jacob Botto, William Botto, Victoria Botto, Blake Botto, and Sophia Botto; two great grandchildren- Violet Botto and Miles Albert Botto; two brothers- Thomas Canto and Richard Canto and nieces and nephews. One brother and one sister are deceased- Louis Canto and Jean Poole.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Rachel Rhodes will be Saturday October 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Second Congregational Church in Williamstown. Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA are Friday from 4-6 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the Second Congregational Church or the Hancock Fire Dept. in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 16, 2019