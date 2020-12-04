Rachel Mary (Parker) Beaudreau, 89 of North Adams, MA died Thursday November 26, 2020 at her home.
She was born in North Adams, MA on August 27, 1931, a daughter of George and Hortense (Remillard) Parker. She graduated from the former Notre Dame School. Rachel was last employed at Sprague Electric Co. where she worked for many years until her retirement. Before that, she worked for several telephone companies. She was a communicant of the former Holy Family Church. Rachel enjoyed working in her vegetable garden and tending to her flowers. She also liked watching "The Price Is Right". Rachel traveled alongside her husband during his time in service while raising their two sons. She greatly enjoyed humor and had a strong personality that was forever infectious. Rachel loved sharing her life stories and telling stories to her grand children and great grandchildren. She was loved by her community and was awarded the Good Neighbor Award from the City Of North Adams.
Survivors include her husband, Francis William Beaudreau whom she married in January of 1951 and two sons- Francis W. Beaudreau Jr of North Adams and David M. (Marilyn) Beaudreau of Ayer, MA. She also leaves four grandchildren- Danielle Beaudreau, Jonathan Beaudreau, Nathan Beaudreau and Yvonne Beaudreau; two great grandchildren- Eowyn and Aiden and step great grandchildren Aubrey and Madeline- and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother and sister- Isabella Andrzejewski and George Parker and her step-grandson- Shane Appleton.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services and burial for Rachel Beaudreau are private. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
.