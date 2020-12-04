1/1
Rachel Mary Beaudreau
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rachel Mary (Parker) Beaudreau, 89 of North Adams, MA died Thursday November 26, 2020 at her home.

She was born in North Adams, MA on August 27, 1931, a daughter of George and Hortense (Remillard) Parker. She graduated from the former Notre Dame School. Rachel was last employed at Sprague Electric Co. where she worked for many years until her retirement. Before that, she worked for several telephone companies. She was a communicant of the former Holy Family Church. Rachel enjoyed working in her vegetable garden and tending to her flowers. She also liked watching "The Price Is Right". Rachel traveled alongside her husband during his time in service while raising their two sons. She greatly enjoyed humor and had a strong personality that was forever infectious. Rachel loved sharing her life stories and telling stories to her grand children and great grandchildren. She was loved by her community and was awarded the Good Neighbor Award from the City Of North Adams.

Survivors include her husband, Francis William Beaudreau whom she married in January of 1951 and two sons- Francis W. Beaudreau Jr of North Adams and David M. (Marilyn) Beaudreau of Ayer, MA. She also leaves four grandchildren- Danielle Beaudreau, Jonathan Beaudreau, Nathan Beaudreau and Yvonne Beaudreau; two great grandchildren- Eowyn and Aiden and step great grandchildren Aubrey and Madeline- and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother and sister- Isabella Andrzejewski and George Parker and her step-grandson- Shane Appleton.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services and burial for Rachel Beaudreau are private. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-West Chapel - North Adams
521 West Main St
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved