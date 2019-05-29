|
Raffaele "Ralph" Rachiele passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 10, 1931 in Serra San Bruno, Calabria Italy. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, the former Biagina "Jean" Pisani who passed away on February 3, 2019. He was a wonderfully, generous and giving husband, father and grandfather.
Ralph immigrated to the United States in 1952 and worked in the construction trade before starting and managing his own successful construction business for over 40 years.
He is survived by his four children; Theresa Cahalan, Nancy Cowdrey (Terry), Sam Rachiele (Michelle), Michael Rachiele, (Rose); seven grandchildren; Krystina, Taylor, Ryan, Matthew, Brendon, Austin, Gianna; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Anthony Rachiele and his wife Nicolina of Pittsfield; two sisters, Bruna Salerno of Calabria, Italy, Rosetta Cerone of Toronto, Canada; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Francesca Franco and Maria DiNicola.
The family would like to thank Cara and the entire staff of Wingate at Melbourne Place for their outstanding and compassionate care. We are also grateful for the loving care he received from his health care aides; Kristi, Ana, & Michaela. A special thanks to Arleen, Kathy and other supporting staff of Hospice of Western and Central Mass for their care, attention and comfort provision. They made his final days peaceful and were a great comfort and support to his family.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4-7 P.M. at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Services will be Saturday, June 1, at 8:00 A.M. from the funeral home with a Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:00 A.M. at St Mark's Church, 400 West St., Pittsfield, MA with the Rev. Geoffrey J. Deeker C.S.S., officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are made to Hospice of Western and Central Mass. in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 29, 2019