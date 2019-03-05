Home

Ralph Harold Becker, 93, of Martinsburg, passed away Saturday February 22, 2019.

Born July 2, 1925 in Dalton Massachusetts.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Emma Rose Wilber Becker; son Dana Becker and wife Patty; son-in-law Charles Lawson; two grandchildren Patrick Becker and Kristyn Cobb and five great grandchildren.

Services and Interment are private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101.

Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019
