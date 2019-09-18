Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Boody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph E. Boody Jr.


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph E. Boody Jr. Obituary
Mr. Ralph E. Boody, Jr., 76, of Savoy, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield after a long illness.

He was born in Adams on August 7, 1943, a son of the late Ralph and Alice (Brandon) Boody, and attended schools in Windsor.

Ralph worked as a livestock hauler for over 30 years. He had also worked briefly for the Windsor Department of Public Works and Crane & Co.

He enjoyed working on small engine equipment, working a small farm, and attending farm auctions. He was a wonderful husband and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, the former Catherine A. Gancarz, whom he married on September 5, 1964; two daughters, Rachel Meier and her husband, Dave; and Rebecca Schaffrick and her husband, Leroy; two grandchildren, Josephine and Jacob Meier; three sisters, Susan Filkins, Kathy Baumgartner and Teri Vitro; two brothers, Gary and Jeffrey Boody; as well as several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

A private celebration of Ralph's life will be held at the family's convenience. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to his family to help defray funeral expenses through the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams, MA 01220, which is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now