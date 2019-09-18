|
|
Mr. Ralph E. Boody, Jr., 76, of Savoy, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield after a long illness.
He was born in Adams on August 7, 1943, a son of the late Ralph and Alice (Brandon) Boody, and attended schools in Windsor.
Ralph worked as a livestock hauler for over 30 years. He had also worked briefly for the Windsor Department of Public Works and Crane & Co.
He enjoyed working on small engine equipment, working a small farm, and attending farm auctions. He was a wonderful husband and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, the former Catherine A. Gancarz, whom he married on September 5, 1964; two daughters, Rachel Meier and her husband, Dave; and Rebecca Schaffrick and her husband, Leroy; two grandchildren, Josephine and Jacob Meier; three sisters, Susan Filkins, Kathy Baumgartner and Teri Vitro; two brothers, Gary and Jeffrey Boody; as well as several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
A private celebration of Ralph's life will be held at the family's convenience. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to his family to help defray funeral expenses through the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams, MA 01220, which is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 18, 2019