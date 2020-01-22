|
VALATIE-Ralph H. Moshimer, 76, of Valatie, passed away on January 17, 2020.
He was born on October 9, 1943, in Pittsfield, MA to Ralph and Doris (Neissel) Moshimer.
Ralph was a construction supervisor for the Massachusetts Carpenter Union until he retired in 1998. He oversaw large construction projects such as the Chatham High School. He served as past chief of the Canaan Fire Department and was always willing to help neighbors and friends in need.
He loved anything related to the outdoors. He enjoyed camping with his wife and kids, hunting with his sons, granddaughter and best friend George. Then there was fishing, ice fishing, and snowmobiling; not to mention watching wildlife from his favorite recliner when he couldn't be out there in it.
On April 16, 1966, he married Karen "Kandi" (Satrape) Moshimer in Pittsfield, MA. They were married for 53 years.
In addition to his loving wife, survivors include his sons, Scott (Wendy) Moshimer, Randy (Jeanine) Moshimer and daughter Mekela (Joshua) Flood. He was especially fond of his 4 grandchildren: Marissa (Ennis) Simmons, Adrienne Moshimer, Jesse Flood and Abigail Flood. He is also survived by many other loved family members and friends.
Ralph's family thanks everyone who has supported them since his stroke 3 months ago. They are grateful to the staff of The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Barnwell for their dedication to his care and rehab. They are also grateful for the amazing support of family and friends whose many visits brightened his days during that challenging time.
Calling hours will be Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 5 pm to 7 pm at the French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home, 25 Railroad Ave, Chatham, NY. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be conveyed at frenchblasl.com.
In Lieu of flowers contributions in Ralph's name may be made to the Canaan Protective Fire Company.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020