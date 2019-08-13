|
Ralph L. McWhirt, 82, died Saturday August 10,2019 at Berkshire Medical Center Pittsfield. Ralph was born November 9,1936 to the late Reuben L. McWhirt and Martha E. Pells (McWhirt) formerly of Craryville, New York.
He graduated from Roeliff Jansen Central School in Hillsdale, New York in 1954. He was a member of the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960. He was a radar maintenance technician stationed at Lackland AFB Texas and Kessler AFB in Mississippi.
Ralph was a former resident of Adams and later Cheshire, Massachusetts. He was employed at the former Sprague Electric Company in North Adams for over 30 years as a technician in the Standards Department.
After his retirement he enjoyed tennis and traveling in the company of his companion Marcia Giroux of Adams. He also enjoyed trips to Lebanon Valley Raceway and NASCAR races with his longtime friends Kenneth Lefave and his wife the late Joanne Lefave of Adams.
He leaves behind three children, a daughter Sonia M. McWhirt and her companion Mark Ziemba of Adams. A son Scott L. McWhirt his wife Stacie L. McWhirt and Scott's four children; Katie L. McWhirt, Beth A. (McWhirt) Barnes and her husband Daniel Barnes of Cheshire. Emily J. McWhirt and Ethan L. McWhirt also of Cheshire. A son Matthew A. McWhirt of North Adams and Matthew's daughter Nikki McWhirt.
One brother Vernon McWhirt of Omaha, Nebraska. His children Lynette (McWhirt) Braun, Lloyd D. McWhirt, and Sean D. McWhirt and several great nieces and nephews in Nebraska and New York.
Four Great grandsons Mitchell Kane, Seth Kane, Riley Barnes and Brady Barnes.
Ralph is predeceased by his parents as well as two brothers Allen McWhirt and Alvin McWhirt , and the mother of Ralph's children Joan E. McWhirt (Paul).
Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday August 15, 2109 at 11 AM at the West Copake Cemetery, Copake NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Arrangements are with the Peck and Peck Funeral Home of Copake NY.
