|
|
On Friday, August 16th, Ramona Louise Villa-Farley, loving mother of two, passed away at her residence in Lexington, South Carolina. Ramona was born on June 27th, 1954 in Toledo, Ohio to Attilio and Betty Villa. She received a Mental Health Counseling Master's Degree from Cambridge College and had practiced mental health counseling for several years in Berkshire County as well as Charleston, South Carolina.
Ramona was passionate about her family. She had a knack for making sure every holiday and special occasion was celebrated in a very special way. She was also an avid music lover and in particular, a devoted fan of the Beatles. She was known by many for her warmth and empathy, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Ramona was preceded in death by her father, mother, and her sister Rosemary. She is survived by her two children, Branden (Nicole) and Jennifer (Andrew), her grandson Elijah, her siblings Mike, Larry, Tim, John, Kathy, Nick, Deena and Lisa and her lifelong friends Sherry and Midge.
A memorial service will be held in Lexington, South Carolina on August 24th. She will be missed, and her family will always carry her memory in their hearts. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to The Keenan House, 202 Bradford St. Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 21, 2019