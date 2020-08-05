Randy Cernik, 54, of Seabrook, TX, formerly of Tyringham, died Saturday afternoon at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.
He was born in Pittsfield on December 19, 1965, the son of Larry and Betty Lounsbury Cernik. He was educated in Lee Schools, graduated from Lee High School in 1983 and then from U-Mass, Amherst, in 1988 with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering.
After college he worked for General Electric, then with Aspen Technology in Houston, TX and for the last eight years with Chevron Oil as a Chemical Engineer in Tengiz, Kazakhastan.
Randy's passion was SCUBA diving. He was a Dive Master and loved to dive in the waters at his second home in Maui, HI
He is survived by his wife, the former Christine Rowley, whom he married on June 8, 1985; one daughter: Marina Cernik Kettler and her husband Christopher of Canton, OH; two brothers: Larry Cernik and his wife Robin of South Carolina and Jeffrey Cernik of Pennsylvania; one sister Dawn Cernik of Texas.
A private service will be held at the Tyringham Union Church on Friday, August 7th, a graveside service will follow at the Tyringham Cemetery at 11:30 AM. Anyone wishing to join the family can meet on the Church lawn at 11:20 to process to the cemetery for the internment.
