|
|
Raymond A. Wells, 74, passed away on Feb 2, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his daughters, Jessica Winn (Michael), and Gillian Wells (TJ Harrigan), grandsons, Michael, Patrick, and Aidan, siblings, Allen, Antronet, and Loraine, and his honorary children, Joan and Andy, his former wife Laura Guyette (Bruce). He was predeceased by siblings Jack, David and Shirley.
SERVICE: A memorial service will be held on Sat, March 28, 2020 at 10AM at Greenwoods Community Church in Ashley Falls, MA.
Donations may be made to Meals on Wheels c/o FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To view the full obituary or send remembrances to his family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 20, 2020