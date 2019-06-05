|
|
Raymond E. Riiska, 98, of West Stahl Road in Ashley Falls passed away on May 31, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born on February 5, 1921 in Pittsfield, MA., he was the son of Edward and Ethel Spencer Riiska.
He was educated in Winsted, CT. schools. In 1943 he joined the U.S. Navy Sea Bees as a machinist's mate. He was honorably discharged in 1945.
He married his wife, the former Catherine Lamphier in Otis, MA. in 1942. After his discharge from the Navy, Raymond worked for many years at Charles Parker as a foundry molder in Meriden, CT. where he and Catherine began their family. From 1956 - 1986 Raymond was employed at Safeway Products in Connecticut as an autoclave operator. After his retirement from Safeway Products Mr. Riiska began working for the Housatonic Railroad (1988-2006) which was something he really enjoyed.
Raymond had a passion for military and old trucks which he loved to restore. He spent endless hours in his vegetable garden and maintaining his beautiful lawn.
Raymond is survived by his three sons; David of Wood River Junction, R.I., Kim of Torrington, CT. and Todd of New Marlborough, MA. and his three daughters; Karen Ball of Sheffield, MA., Susan Spencer of Enfield, CT. and Laurie Warner of Egremont, MA and daughter-in-law Denise Riiska. He also leaves eighteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild and his beloved cat Marlow.
Raymond was predeceased by his wife Catherine, his son Mark and a sister Audrey Cruikshank.
Services for the late Raymond Riiska will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington, MA. with calling hours from 1P.M. to 2 P.M. and a memorial service beginning at 2 P.M. There will be a private burial at the Ashley Falls Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sheffield Volunteer Fire Department through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 5, 2019