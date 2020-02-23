Home

Raymond E. Rivers


1948 - 2020
Raymond E. Rivers Obituary
Raymond Edward Rivers, 71, of Cheshire, MA, passed away February 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, at his home where he resided for the last 40 years,

Born in Pittsfield on November 7, 1948 son of the late Raymond L. and Charlotte Bence Rivers, he was a 1966 graduate of Pittsfield High School.

Mr. Rivers was a Vietnam Veteran, having served with the Marines for 8 years.

He married the former Marlene Russell on July 3, 1971 at the former Notre Dame Church.

Mr. Rivers worked as a refrigeration and vending machine servicer for Coca-Cola and Giftos Brothers for over 30 years. Most recently he worked for American Medical Response as a field training officer in the chair car division and also for County Ambulance in the chair car division, having retired in 2013.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Marlene Rivers; daughters, Kimberly Grady and her husband, Derek of Cheshire and Kelly Rivers of Pittsfield grandchildren, Bret and Drew Grady, Dominic Gattuso and Brodie Rivers-Phillips; brothers, Kevin Rivers and Guy Rivers. He was predeceased by his brother, Wayne Rivers.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services with Military Honors will be held, TUESDAY, February 25, 2020 at 12:00pm at DERY-CHESHIRE FUNERAL HOME, 121 N. State Road, Cheshire, MA. Calling hours will precede the service from 10am to 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Soldier On; Medassist; or HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the funeral home, PO Box 445, Cheshire, MA 01225.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 23, 2020
