Dr. Raymond Edward Lord, DMD, 88, died peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Adams, MA on August 31, 1931 to Jules and Winifred (Parkhurst) Lord. Dr. Lord graduated from the former Adams Memorial High School and from the University of Massachusetts. He obtained his Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry from Tufts Medical School in Boston in 1962.
Dr. Lord was a decorated Veteran of the Korean Conflict as an Airman with the United States Air Force. He operated his family dentistry in North Adams for many years. He was the Founder of the McCann High School Dental Hygiene Program where he served as the former Director and as an Instructor. He served as a corporator for the Board of Trustees at the former North Adams State College and MCLA for many years. He was also a long time member of the North Adams Redevelopment Authority.
Dr. Lord was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish in North Adams, MA. He was a lover of nature and an avid mushroom picker accompanied by his dog Heidi. He also had a deep appreciation for the arts. This appreciation was shown through his love of music, playing his piano, making jewelry, painting, artistry and reading. Above all this, his family was his first love and priority. Dr. Lord will always be remembered as a humble, generous and kind man and a champion for humanity.
Dr. Lord is survived by his wife, Rose Marie (Mazzu) Lord, whom he married at the former St. Anthony of Padua Church in North Adams on July 19, 1959. He leaves his children Raymond Edward Lord, Jr. and his wife Helen of Goffstown, NH, Maribeth Lord Garner of North Adams, MA and John Mark Lord of North Adams, MA. He also leaves his six grandchildren Lindsey Lord, Bailey Lord, Tyler Lord, Mitchell Garner, Christian Garner and Brianna Lord, and his great-granchildren Payten and RyLynn. He has several nieces and nephews. Dr. Lord was predeceased by his siblings Francis "Frank" Lord, Louis Lord, John Lord and Patricia Michaud.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Dr. Lord are private. There will be a burial in Southview Cemetery with Military Honors by the United States Air Force.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 22, 2019