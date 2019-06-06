Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond F. Burke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond F. Burke Obituary
Raymond F. Burke passed away on May 31, 2019 at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and their seven children, Laura Hecker, David Burke, Douglas Burke, Joanne Dellaero, Mary Burke, Beth Richardson and Brian Burke, as well as 15 grandchildren. Served in the Navy as a pilot. Career started at New England Telephone and he rose through the ranks of AT&T to become Chief Counsel of NYNEX. Long time board member of the Loblolly community in Hobe Sound, Florida where he was greatly admired. Celebration of Life service to take place in Loblolly on November 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates your kind words and prayers.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.