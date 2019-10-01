|
Raymond Fillio, 83, of Otis, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Raymond was born on September 25, 1936, the son of Raymond and Irene Roosa Fillio, he was the eldest of 10 children. He graduated from Lenox Memorial High School, Class of 1955. He married his high school sweetheart, the former Betty Hadley, and shared nearly 65 years together.
Mr. Fillio worked for the Kimberly Clark Corp. for 40 years.
Besides his wife, Betty Fillio, those left behind to cherish his memory are his son, Ronald Fillio of Otis; three daughters: Deborah Moretz of Otis, Pamela Slaughter of Conroe, TX and Joanne Smith of Pittsfield. He also leaves his seven grandchildren: Laurie Rock, Hollie Shirey, Renae Perotti, Brandon Smith, Kristopher Fillio, Nicholas Fillio and Raymond Moretz; five great-grandchildren: Chester Soutier, Jr., Aryana Rock, Kristin Rock, Raymond Fillio and Lennox Perotti; and two brothers: John Fillio of Jacksonville, FL and Richard Fillio of Pittsfield.
Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday, October 1st from 4 - 7PM at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee. In keeping with the family's wishes there will be no funeral service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Raymond's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation in care of the Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 1, 2019