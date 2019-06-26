|
Raymond George Le Beau, 90, of Palmyra PA, formerly of Pittsfield and Lenox, MA, passed away on June 24, 2019.
Mr. Le Beau was born in Westborough, MA on September 24, 1928, to Isabel Harwood (Brooks) and Francis Edward Le Beau. He graduated from Westborough High School in 1946, was Honorably Discharged from the United States Army in 1947, graduated from Boston University with a B.S. in Business Administration in 1951 and received a Certificate from Brown University/Graduate School of Savings Banking in 1967.
Mr. Le Beau was married to the love of his life, Janette Irene McDonald, on April 7, 1951, in Westborough. Later that year they moved to Pittsfield where they resided (except for a one year hiatus in West Springfield, MA) until moving to Lenox in 2009. Their marriage spanned 61 years and 10 months, producing seven children, seven children-in-law, twenty grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Mrs. Le Beau passed away in 2013, before the birth of four more great grandchildren.
Mr. Le Beau worked at the former Union Federal Savings Bank in Pittsfield and Springfield, MA from 1951 to 1959 and at the former City Savings Bank of Pittsfield from 1959 until he retired as President and CEO in 1995. He was active in a variety of community organizations, including the Visiting Nurse Association, the Citizens' Scholarship Foundation, the Berkshire United Way and the former St. Teresa's Parish.
Mr. Le Beau was the third of four children. His oldest sibling, Edward, passed away in 2007; his youngest sibling, Richard, passed away in 2017; and his sister Dorothy Vallincourt passed away on May 31. He is survived by his children: Paul and his wife Cecilia of Holliston, MA; Jane Papacostas and her husband James of Cheltenham, PA; Mary Rocque of Palmyra, PA; Nanci Gustafson and her husband Michael of Isle, MN; John and his wife Ivelisse of Miami, FL; Katie Dean and her husband Wynn of Clarksville, TN; and Raymond, Jr. and his wife Lourdes of Phoenix, AZ; twenty grandchildren: Laura LeBeau Lewis and her husband Peter; David and Christopher Le Beau; Charles, Ellen and Maria Papacostas; Tracy Rocque Frey and her husband Eric; Carly Rocque; Katrina Gustafson Finley and her husband James; Britta Gustafson Larson and her husband Tyler; Nils Gustafson; Nicolas and Marissa Berio Le Beau; Carter and Scotty Dean; Rosa Madrid McDonald and her husband Nick; Adrianna Madrid King and her husband Johnny; Janette, Abigail and Raymond Le Beau III; and six great grandchildren: Edilsa and Logan King, Olivia McDonald, Beau Lewis, Milo Frey and Harper Larson. His son-in-law, Michael Rocque, passed away in 2014.
He was a devoted husband and father; a humble man whose singular expression of pride was for his family. His family was exceedingly proud to know him as son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be greatly missed and long remembered.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers donations could be made to Berkshire United Way.
Calling hours will be at the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, from 2 to 5 p.m. on June 28. A private funeral mass will take place on June 29, at St. Ann's Church, Lenox, with burial to follow in St. Ann's Cemetery.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 26, 2019