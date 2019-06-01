|
|
Raymond Gerard Foisy, 97 of North Adams, MA died Thursday May 30, 2019 at North Adams Commons.
He was born in North Adams, MA on July 22, 1921 son of Louis J. and Elen (Bastien) Foisy. He attended the Drury High School.
Raymond was a veteran of World War II and served in the US Merchant Marine for 3 1/2 years.
Before the war, he worked as a machinist in Hartford, CT. Following his military service, he joined the James Hunter Machine Co. where he worked for 37 years and was last employed by its successor, Morrison Berkshire for 3 years until his retirement in 1987.
Raymond was a communicant of the former Notre Dame du Sacre Coeur Church where he served as a greeter. He was a life member and past president of the Greylock Community Club and was a member of the No. Berkshire Retired Men's Club and the Hunter Quarter Century Club. Raymond enjoyed fishing, golf and bowling and was a former member of the North Adams Country Club and the Stamford Golf Club. He was well-known for making cribbage boards and also enjoyed gardening where he was known for his upside down tomato plants.
His wife was Phyllis Irene (Lamoureaux) Foisy who died December 16, 2010. They were married on July 4, 1953 in Incarnation Church.
Survivors include two daughters- Patricia Ann Price of Hampton, VA and Sandra Jean Foisy-Alfonso of North Adams. He also leaves six grandchildren including Spencer Sample, Michelle Sample, David Skorupski, Keith Wroblewski, Randy Wroblewski and Amber Frederick; seven great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; three step great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. His daughter Donna Lee died in 1955; his grandson- Richard Sample is deceased and six sisters and one brother are deceased including Helena Bishop, Viola Thompson, Silvia Delisle, Marion MacDonald, Rita Fournier, Antoinette Foisy, and Louis J. Foisy Jr.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Raymond Foisy will be celebrated Monday June 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. A calling hour will be held Monday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA. Memorial donations may be made to the in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 1, 2019