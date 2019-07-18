|
|
Raymond Henry Bushey, 80, of Lanesboro, MA, passed away July 10, 2019 at Springside Nursing Facility.
He was born in Pittsfield on October 23, 1938, the son of Raymond and Irene Rogers Bushey, he was a graduate of Pittsfield High School.
Mr. Bushey married the former Eleanor Bliss on August 19, 1989.
He worked as a foreman at Kelly's Lumber for 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
Raymond leaves behind his wife, Eleanor Bushey of Lanesboro; children, Raymond H. Bushey III and wife Raghni of Los Angeles, CA, Benjamin Bushey of Pittsfield, MA, and Joseph Hinckley and wife Jill of Pittsfield, MA; Kristen Morrison of Pittsfield, and Jamene Murphy of Pittsfield; sister, Beverly Breault of Pittsfield and brother Charles Hover of Cheshire; as well as six grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 18, 2019