Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Bushey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond H. Bushey


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond H. Bushey Obituary
Raymond Henry Bushey, 80, of Lanesboro, MA, passed away July 10, 2019 at Springside Nursing Facility.

He was born in Pittsfield on October 23, 1938, the son of Raymond and Irene Rogers Bushey, he was a graduate of Pittsfield High School.

Mr. Bushey married the former Eleanor Bliss on August 19, 1989.

He worked as a foreman at Kelly's Lumber for 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

Raymond leaves behind his wife, Eleanor Bushey of Lanesboro; children, Raymond H. Bushey III and wife Raghni of Los Angeles, CA, Benjamin Bushey of Pittsfield, MA, and Joseph Hinckley and wife Jill of Pittsfield, MA; Kristen Morrison of Pittsfield, and Jamene Murphy of Pittsfield; sister, Beverly Breault of Pittsfield and brother Charles Hover of Cheshire; as well as six grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now