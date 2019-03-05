|
Mr. Raymond J. Collins. 66, of Adams, died Friday, March 1, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. He was born in Pittsfield on July 30, 1952, a son of the late Francis and Mabel (Fiehrer) Collins, and attended Stockbridge schools. Raymond last worked in the maintenance department of Brayton Hill Apartments in North Adams until retiring. Earlier, he had worked in maintenance at The Orchards in Williamstown and at the former St. Francis Church in North Adams. He was an avid NASCAR fan, and enjoyed collecting NASCAR models and memorabilia. He is survived by his wife, the former Beverly A. Geno, whom he married on November 16, 1992; two brothers, Patrick Collins of Westfield, and Francis Collins of Delaware; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and his beloved dog, Koda. The funeral will be held on Friday, March 8th, at 11:00 AM in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams. Rev. Steven Montesanti, Pastor of the Parish of St. John Paul II, Adams, will officiate. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service, at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019