|
|
Raymond Peter Fisher, 80, of Mallard Cove, Cheshire, died Sunday, January 19, 2020, at his home.
Born in Allentown, Pennsylvania on November 3, 1939, the son of Robert, Sr., and Inez Busatto Fisher, he was educated in Butler, Pennsylvania schools and then Cleveland Institute of Electronics, and held a 1st class FCC license.
He enlisted with the United States Navy on November 8, 1956, served as a Radio Operator aboard the U.S.S. Searcher, two and half years overseas, and was honorably discharged on October 17, 1960.
Mr. Fisher spent his entire working career, beginning as a lineman, in cable television. His employment included Berkshire Cable TV, Cox Cable, and Mountain Cable, and from 1963 to
2000 was general manager of Adelphia Cable in North Adams.
Ray was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church. He was the Prudential Committee Chairperson of the Hoosac Lake Recreation/Preservation District. He was a ham radio operator, and enjoyed bike riding and roller blading the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail, traveling, working out and music.
His wife, the former Lucy A. Grygorcewicz, whom he married November 23, 1963, in Holy Family Church in Pittsfield, died September 26, 2013.
Mr. Fisher is survived by a sister, Carol Vasas, of Berea, Ohio; two sister-in-laws, Irene Piekos of Cheshire and Mary Knappe of Canton, Connecticut; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
He was pre-deceased by two brothers, Mark Fisher and Robert Fisher.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Raymond P. Fisher will be held FRIDAY, February 7, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at DERY-CHESHIRE FUNERAL HOME. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held May 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, followed by burial with military honors in Cheshire Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in care of the Funeral Home, P.O. Box 445, Cheshire.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020