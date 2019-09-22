|
Mr. Raymond Wooley, 85, of Pittsfield, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Williamstown Commons.
He was born in Adams on December 4, 1933, a son of the late Thomas and Doris Wooley. He attended schools in Adams and graduated from the former Adams High School.
He is survived by his wife Joan (Gattuso) Wooley, his son, Raymond "Roger" Wooley, Jr., and his wife Debra of Adams; his daughter Dory Trembley and her husband John of Adams; his sisters Emma Morin and Dorothy Lucia of Adams; his five step children, Nic Garzone and his wife Marney, Tony Gattuso and his wife Sherry, Vickie Smith and her husband Dave, Dino Gattuso and Peter Gattuso, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased earlier this year by his ex-wife of 25 years, Barbara Wooley.
Raymond served in the National Guard. He enjoyed a long, 49 year career at the former James Hunter Machine and then Morrison Berkshire as a "road man", assembling large textile machinery which took him all over the world, including travels to Mexico, Sweden, France, Brazil, Germany, Australia and Japan as well as cities throughout the United States.
Raymond was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, ice-fishing and mushrooming in his favorite "secret" spots throughout Berkshire County and Vermont. He passed on his passion for outdoor sports and his love of nature by spending countless hours in the woods with his son, daughter and their families. He also loved gardening. He and his wife Joan were members of the Italian American Club in Pittsfield for many years where they made many friends and shared many good times. They also spent several weeks each Summer during their retirement in Narragansett, Rhode Island where they made special beach memories with all of their children and grandchildren while passing along his expertise and love for "clamming".
The family would like to thank the staff at Williamstown Commons for the exceptional care given to Raymond over the past 6 months.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, September 25th from 10:30 A.M to 12:00 P.M. with a funeral service immediately following at 12:00 noon at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St., Pittsfield. Burial will follow at a later date in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Adams. Memorial donations may be made to Pops Cares, PO Box 482, Williamstown, MA 01267 and HospiceCare in the Berkshires, 877 South St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. To leave a message of condolence, or for directions, please go online to www.deryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019