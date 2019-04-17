Home

Raymond W. Elling Obituary
Raymond W. Elling 94, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Born on December 4, 1924 in the Bronx, N.Y. he moved with his family to Brooklyn N.Y. in his teens.

As a young man, he was an accomplished photographer. In 1941, at age 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Seabees. He served in Okinawa as a pharmacist's mate, 2nd class, for three years during WWII.

Ray worked for 20 years as a New York City Corrections officer in Kings County Hospital.

Upon his retirement in 1972, he and wife Josephine moved the family to Great Barrington, MA. and opened a B&B which they ran for 27 years. During this time he was an estate manager for 18 years.

He was an avid Oriental carpet collector and loved repairing and refinishing antiques. He was also a member of the Great Barrington Historical Society.

Ray will be remembered as a happy person who generously shared with others his home and his love of life.

He is survived by his wife Josephine of 71 years, four sons Raymond, Steven, Gene and John and their wives, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 19th from 4-7 p.m. at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 17, 2019
